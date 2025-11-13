Sindh urges federal govt to fix support price for rice

KARACHI: The Sindh government has urged the federal government to establish a mechanism for setting a support price for paddy (rice), similar to the one in place for wheat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar said the provincial government fully understands the challenges faced by rice growers but noted that determining the support price is the prerogative of the federal government.

Muhammad Bux Mahar urged Islamabad to promptly announce a support price for rice so that farmers in Sindh receive fair compensation for their hard work.

He added that district-level committees have been formed to address farmers’ complaints and maintain coordination with them.

These committees, headed by assistant commissioners and secretaries of market committees, will take action against middlemen involved in unfair practices and submit weekly reports to the Secretary of Agriculture.

The provincial minister stated that the Sindh government aims to extend subsidies to rice growers similar to those provided to wheat farmers, helping them reduce production costs and improve profitability.

According to Sardar Mahar, all agricultural subsidies will now be distributed via the Hari Card under a new transparent system being developed by the Sindh government.

The Sindh agriculture minister has instructed all deputy commissioners to resolve farmers’ complaints related to unlawful deductions in paddy prices and to mediate disputes between farmers and commission agents at the district level.