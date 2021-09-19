Sindh vaccinates over 10 million citizens

KARACHI: Sindh health department has stated that over 10 million citizens have been administered Covid-19 vaccine shots in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Corona vaccination has been underway at all vaccination centres in Karachi including Expo Centre, Khalikdina Hall and others in Karachi and other districts of the province, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that the health authorities in the country have fixed Sundays for administration of second doses of coronavirus vaccines.

A large number of citizens have been thronged at vaccination centres to get second jab of the vaccine.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) figures total 72,986,511 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Pakistan, including 829,030 doses in last 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far inoculated first dose to 54,436,916 citizens, while 23,966,026 people have been fully vaccinated. In last 24 hours 491,572 persons were given first shot of the vaccine, while 380,236 fully vaccinated. Overall 829,030 doses were administered in previous day.

The novel coronavirus claimed 71 more lives across Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, lifting the nationwide death toll to 27,206.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.68 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in the country stands at 4,964.

According to the NCOC, as many as 55,027 samples were tested, out of which 2,580 turned out to be positive for the coronavirus.

The country’s tally of infections rose to 1,223,841 after 2,580 new cases were reported.