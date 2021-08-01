Sindh vaccinates over one million in six days: health department

KARACHI: Sindh administered over one million Covid-19 vaccine doses in last six days of July, quoting health department sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Yesterday over 1,93,000 vaccine shots administered across the province, sources at the health department said in a statement.

In Karachi 71,379 people received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on July 31st, while 13,742 got second shot of the vaccine, sources said.

Over 6,00,000 vaccine doses administered to people in Karachi’s six districts from July 26 to 31st, sources at Sindh health department said.

Sindh has administered total 6.451 million doses of corona vaccine till the end of July, sources added.

Federal Minister and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar today said that Pakistan has set record of administering vaccine to 10 million people within 16 days.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the NCOC head said the country having a population of 220 million has inoculated 30 million people with the last 10 million being vaccinated in record 16 days.

“The first crore [10 milllion] took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days,” he said adding that the vaccination pace has rapidly increased.

The NCOC today announced 62 more deaths due to Covid infection while 5,026 fresh positive cases across the country during last 24 hours.

With new cases diagnosed in 56,965 tests conducted countrywide in the past 24-hour, the positivity rate of the tests remained 8.82 percent, NCOC said.