Sindh: Villagers kill crocodile in revenge for ‘eating their goat’

MIRPURKHAS: The angry villagers have reportedly killed a crocodile in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district on Tuesday after it ate one of their goats, ARY News reported.

According to details, the villagers of Mureed Khan Marri area located at Khaan Road, some 12km from the Mirpurkhas city, killed a crocodile after it attacked their goat.

“We have killed crocodile with an axe after it [reptile] ate our goat in the village,” said a villager.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that the villagers transporting the reptile to another village in order to get some reward from landlord.

VIDEO: ‘MARSH CROCODILE’ SPOTTED IN SINDH VILLAGE

The officials of the provincial wildlife department expressed concerns over the killing of a crocodile and demanded to launch an investigation.

In a similar type of incident that was reported from Sindh last year, the frightened villagers had killed a crocodile by opening fire when it entered their residences after coming out of a pond in Sindh’s Jacobabad.

A giant reptile came out of a pond and headed into the homes, spreading extreme panic and fear among the villagers. The panicky villagers have immediately moved to a safe location to avoid being attacked by the reptile.

After spotting it at a place, the villagers had killed the crocodile by firing.

