True Sindhi feels: Yasir Nawaz, Mansha Pasha give back to Naseeruddin Shah

Native Sindhi speakers and actors Mansha Pasha and Yasir Nawaz responded to the latest statement of Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah about the language.

Nasseruddin Shah drew the ire of thousands of Sindhis in the country when he claimed in a recent interview that the language no longer holds significance and is not spoken in Pakistan.

Speaking about the importance of preserving the Urdu language in the Bollywood film industry, the veteran asked, “Can you name another country in the world where Urdu is spoken? Apart from Pakistan, where there are hundreds of other languages. In fact, Punjabi is spoken more widely than Urdu.”

As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ. https://t.co/6XXWaUXRtv — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) June 6, 2023

He continued to add, “Then they have Balochi, they have Dari, they have Seraiki, and they have Pashto. Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan.”

Offended by the statement, Mansha Pasha, who comes from a Sindhi family, tweeted, “As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ.”

Later, the ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor along with the Nawaz brothers who are also from a Sindhi family, recorded a video together, lip-synching the viral track by Sindhi singer Mumtaz Molai.

All three of them lip-synched the Sindhi lyrics to perfection, responding subtly to the veteran.