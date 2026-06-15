Sindh's FY 2026-27 budget will be announced on June 17

KARACHI: Sindh’s Financial Year 2026-27 budget will be presented on June 17 (Wednesday), sources at provincial finance department said on Monday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will present the new financial year’s budget in Sindh Assembly, finance ministry sources said.

Sources said that the total volume of the FY 2026-27 budget will likely to remain lesser than the current fiscal year. “The volume of the current year’s budget was 3,400 billion,” finance department sources said.

However, the funds of the development schemes of Karachi would not be slashed in the next financial year’s budget, according to sources.

It has also been proposed that the development budgets of the health, education and home department should not be reduced, sources said.

“There is a proposal to cut the overall development budget of Sindh by 15% to 20%,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that Punjab’s annual budget will be announced on June 16.

The provincial cabinet will meet at 11:00am on 16 June to approve the budget proposals, according to sources.