Sindh’s revolution will be taken to all parts of country: Bilawal

NAWABSHAH: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the revolution in Sindh will be taken to all parts of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony at Nawabshah Cadet College PPP chairman said that Islamabad ‘Babus’ lamenting shortage of funds. “I am saying, we have much resources to resolve problems. Country spends 300 billion rupees on 17 ministries. These ministries are redundant, we will dissolve them,” Bilawal said.

He also promised to give 300 electricity units free to people. “Wapda and the K-Electric will not be required when we will invest in green energy,” he said. “We will supply 300 free units of electricity to people,” he promised.

He said the government provides 1500 billion rupees subsidy to the elite, we will cancel this subsidy and it will be diverted to poor people with peasants and workers cards.

Bilawal Bhutto vowed to introduce changes in development map, using modern technology. He called to shun the politics of hatred and division and back the People’s Party.

He said Pakistan facing very serious economic crisis and suffering from historic inflation, unemployment and poverty. He called people to follow the ideology of ‘Quaid-e-Awam’.

Bilawal said the PPP bringing a pro-poor manifesto with the spirit to provide facilities to downtrodden masses.