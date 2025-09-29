Sindh's southeastern districts to receive rain from tonight

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast rainfall with strong winds in southeastern parts of Sindh from tonight until October 02.

Umar Kot, Thar Parkar, Badin, Mithi, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Karachi and Thatta district of Sindh expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorm from tonight.

Some parts of Sindh could receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm,” weather department said.

The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of Sindh on Monday and Tuesday but Thar Parkar, Umar Kot, Badin, Sujawal and Sanghar district could receive light to moderate rainfall, according to the weather report.

Maximum temperature in the city could soar to 35-37 Celsius.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather conditions for Karachi with the possibility of thunderstorms and light to moderate rain on Tuesday.

PMD’s Early Warning Centre predicted partly cloudy skies on September 30, with rain likely in parts of the city.