Beyond the Slogans: Questioning “Operation Sindoor”

We’ve all seen the images, or at least read the headlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing on a stage in Bikaner, Rajasthan, wrapped in the potent symbolism of national pride, declaring a resounding victory. “Operation Sindoor,” he called it – India’s supposed swift and decisive answer to the Pahalgam attack. The claims were bold: nine terrorist hideouts supposedly obliterated in a mere 22 minutes. A hundred terrorists “eliminated.” It’s a powerful narrative, certainly one designed for compelling headlines.

It’s natural to feel swept up in the excitement of triumphant speeches and bold declarations. But when that initial rush subsides, and we have a moment to think, a different feeling can surface – a sense of unease. We’re presented with a narrative of decisive, powerful action. But then comes the quiet, persistent question: what real, tangible evidence do we have for such extraordinary claims?

Because what is being reported from the ground, what satellite images appear to show, and what Pakistani records indicate, tells a story far removed from triumphant counter-terrorism. It suggests that the targets hit were not fortified terrorist compounds, but tragically, a mosque. The casualties, we hear, were not militants, but civilians – women and children among them. Thirty-two names have been put forward, individuals with no known connection to any terror outfit. These aren’t abstract numbers; they represent families torn apart, lives extinguished, not in a righteous battle, but perhaps in the crossfire of political theatre.

So, we must ask: where are the bodies of these hundred alleged “terrorists”? Where are their names, their photographs, their confirmed affiliations? The Indian government has offered none of these. Instead, what we see are posters of Prime Minister Modi in army fatigues, appearing on billboards as crucial elections in Bihar draw near. One cannot help but wonder: is the primary objective here national security, or is it about securing votes?

And while this narrative of bold heroism is promoted, other, less palatable realities are often conveniently sidestepped. For instance, the reports of six Indian jets lost over the past two years, including during the much-discussed Balakot incident. By contrast, Pakistan reports zero such losses on its side in these encounters. This isn’t about keeping score, but about striving for a complete and honest picture.

This “operation,” then, starts to look less like a pursuit of justice and more like a carefully managed public relations exercise, a spectacle dressed in the sombre garb of conflict. Even the name, “Sindoor”—a symbol deeply embedded with connotations of sacredness and auspiciousness in Indian culture—feels co-opted, repurposed for what appears to be a political campaign.

The critical issue, therefore, isn’t simply what Prime Minister Modi said from that stage. It’s about what we are all being encouraged, even pressured, to believe without question. The truth, however, rarely fits neatly onto a campaign slogan. It demands scrutiny, it requires evidence, and it compels us to look past the performance to the unvarnished reality.