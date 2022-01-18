Rivalries, training and more: All about episode 8 of Sinf-e-Aahan

Episode 8 of Sinf-e-Aahan was yet another fun-filled ride but packed some of the strong messages. While it doesn’t miss the detailing and magnificence of the life at Pakistan Military Academy, writer Umera Ahmed has encapsulated a good deal of strong subjects in the story.

Some of the points that we absolutely cherished in the latest episode.

As I’m done, so you’re done

Sinf-e-Aahan girls’ orientation with sergeant Sheheryar, getting aware of do’s and don’ts during their tenure of PMA, was such an interesting sight, but we do feel sad for the ladies for not being feasted with dinner after the strict session. As per the rules of PMA, ‘Meal would be started and concluded by only a senior, and LCs can have the food in between’.

Their faces when Sheheryaar said he was done before they even started eating. I CANT 😭😭😂😂#sinfeaahan #Sinfeahan pic.twitter.com/kFEHkEXMYs — Fatima⁷~ (@itsFatimaahere) January 15, 2022

‘Life is more than just makeup and hair-styling’: Major Samia

Platoon commander, Major Samia’s pep talk with LC Mahjabeen aka Kubra Khan, where she surfaced the cadet with some hard-hitting realities. At the same time, neither she influenced her decision nor persuaded her once to stay back at PMA.

“Life is more than just makeup and hairstyling. Your identity shouldn’t be makeup, but your personality”: Major Samia

۔ زندگی میک اپ، سٹریکنگ، hair gloss سے زیادہ بڑی شے ہے۔ آپ کا امتیازی نشان میک اپ نہیں بننا چاہیے، آپ کی personality ہونی چاہیے۔

Can you call yourself a woman of substance? I don’t think so#SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/07upOopqxP — Umera Ahmed (@UmeraAhmedOffic) January 16, 2022

Major Samiya’s heart-wrenching moment with family

It is undebatable how difficult life must be in forces majorly for females leaving back their families, during occasions and ailments. It was heartbreaking to witness the Platoon commander sacrifice dinner to pay a minor visit to her unwell child in hospital.

Syeda Sidra & Shaista Khanzada

Unarguably the two characters that we look forward to out of all the girls are Syeda Sidra and Shaista Khanzada, essayed by newcomer Dananeer Mobeen and Yumna Zaidi, thanks to their candid and extrovert personalities written impeccably by the ace writer.

“zindagi mein pehley baar bhooke pait sona parhe ga.”

“ye sab tum kis ko bata rahi ho”

“apne aap ko bata rahi hon, tumhe koi masla hai?” –pls shaista is so effortlessly funny &rabia’s expressions. i won in life when they made them roomies; my precious beans.😭♥️ 「#sinfeaahan」 pic.twitter.com/9YZAjCvXgZ — 🌸 (@Izanxious) January 15, 2022

Shaista’s hysterical self-talk had to be the highlight of all light-hearted scenes of the episode, followed by her fun banter with Sajal’s character Rabia Safeer, and we must accept this is one of the best performances by the actor in her illustrious career.

Syeda Sidra on the other hand made us all relate to her emotional breakdown and got the meme game started on social sites.

Silent competition between girls

All fun and comical scenes aside, what is interesting to watch is the silent competition between the girls, be it grudges between Rabia and Mahjabeen, or Pariwesh’s strange curiosity when her supposed best friend was selected as the in-charge of activities. But wait, isn’t it relatable much?

I’m so confused , Is she really unhappy about Mahjabeen Mastan’s dilemma situation whether to go home or not ? Or old friendship sparks is still in her eyes. So super dooper excited how story unfolds and molds. ‼️🔥#sinfeaahan #SajalAly #RamshaKhan #SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/RAIU29Ivux — Osama Ahmed (@osamtistic) January 15, 2022

Importance of national anthem

“Ap ki qualification, ap ki education ka koi faida nhi agr ap ko apny mulk ka Qaumi Tarana nhi ata” (your qualification and education is of no use, if you don’t even know the national anthem of your country): Major Usama.

As a captain Usama said:

“Ap ki qualification, ap ki education ka koi faida nhi agr ap ko apny mulk ka Qaumi Tarana nhi ata” This is actually a strong message.💯❤️#sinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/OSK3OyTxLE — Marwah (@itz_Marviii178) January 17, 2022

Such a great message given with so much ease and effortlessness, Sheheryar Munawar has truly gotten into the skin of this character, that redefines the perception of strong, powerful men. “If you don’t know the national anthem of your country, consider as if you are roaming without an identity”. So, do you know your national anthem?

The transformations

The concluding frames of the episode, featuring the heartwarming transformations of all the girls, from their diverse backgrounds to those uniforms and rigorous cadet training, all supported with soul-touching lyrics of ost in Zeb’s melodious voice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

