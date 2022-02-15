SinfeAahan: Letter from Pariwesh Jamal touches the right chord

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ has won hearts yet again with the soul-stirring letters from the girls in the recent episodes, the portrayal of Pariwesh Jamal by rising star Ramsha Khan, and her thought-provoking letter truly depicts the life of every small-town girl.

Although each of the dialogues penned by Umera Ahmed for the ISPR production, with the amazing direction from the very talented Nadeem Baig, has managed to leave an irremovable mark on the audience, the writer has absolutely outdone herself with the letters penned from the cadets for their family.

The latest episode aired on Saturday began with Ramsha Khan, aka Pariwesh Jamal, with the voiceover of her thoughts, as she writes the letter. She expressed her feelings of not being ‘brave’ that her father wanted her to be, and the long-lasting impact tribal background has left on her for life.

Addressing her father, she disclosed ‘how the army and the uniform’ are helping her get over the fear and put forward her brave self.

Furthermore, accepting her responsibilities as the eldest daughter, Pariwesh sent along some money that she saved from her salary, to help her father get back their piece of land, held by tribesman.

It was so heartwarming to see the portrayal of a timid albeit responsible daughter, coming from a remote village, fulfilling her liabilities. Pariwesh’s further realization of patriotism when she emphasized ‘Nation’ and ‘Country’ being above everything, was such a subtle yet powerful message for the younger generation.

She concluded this heart-touching note with a strong statement, “I’m not just a daughter of Balochistan now, but a daughter of the nation”, and it was as inspirational as it can get.

It just summed up ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ in one single statement, the journey of being ‘women of steel’.

