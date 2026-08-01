Singapore bars 'Massive Attack' after band shouts 'Free Palestine'

British hip-hop band “Massive Attack” banned from performing in Singapore in the future after they shouted “Free Palestine”.

According to the Singaporean police force, the band’s two members held up a Palestinian flag at the show on Wednesday and shouted “Free Palestine,” with someone also joining them from the audience as well.

The band is now barred from re-entering Singapore and issued with warnings, police said in a statement late Friday, without naming the pair. A video circulating online showed two Massive Attack members on stage unfurling a Palestinian flag to loud, prolonged cheers from the audience, prompting the police probe.

After concluding their investigation and in consultation with state prosecutors, police said they “administered stern warnings to both men” and barred them from coming back to the city-state. The media regulator is also probing possible breaches of licensing conditions.

Police, in their statement, also said, “Notwithstanding the event organiser’s prior acknowledgement of the licence conditions, during the performance, two band members held a foreign flag on stage, and one of them also shouted ‘Free Palestine’”.

The media regulator “will also not grant any future application for performances by the band in Singapore in view of the entry ban”, police said. The concert promoter has not responded to an AFP request for comment.

The band is known for its criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and has used its popularity to support the Palestinian cause.

Singapore, known for its tough laws on public speech and assembly, bans the open display of all foreign flags, national emblems or banners without a permit.

The media regulator “will also not grant any future application for performances by the band in Singapore in view of the entry ban”, police said. The concert promoter has not responded to an AFP request for comment.

The band is known for its criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and has used its popularity to support the Palestinian cause.

In April, frontman Robert Del Naja was among more than 200 people arrested at a protest in London’s Trafalgar Square in support of Palestine Action, an activist group banned by British authorities. Affluent Singapore has established itself as a top concert hub for Southeast Asia, boasting multi-night performances by Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

The police urged the public, including foreigners, “to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law”.