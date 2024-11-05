Singapore visit visa: Fee update for Pakistan Nov 2024

Due to its many attractions, Singapore is quickly becoming one of the world’s most popular travel destinations. It provides an amazing fusion of modern innovation and cultural variety.

The must-see locations in Singapore include Marina Bay Sands, modern architecture, breathtaking infinity pools, and verdant areas.

In neighborhoods like Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam, where tourists may peruse vibrant marketplaces, ancient temples, and savor delectable regional food, Singapore’s rich past is also honored.

The city’s dedication to sustainability and cleanliness further improves the trip experience, and its effective public transportation makes it simple to traverse.

Documents required

Form 14A, properly filled out and signed by the applicant

Coloured passport-size photo (taken no more than three months ago).

A photocopy of the biodata page of your passport (valid for a minimum of six months from the date of entrance into Singapore)

A completed Form V39A (Letter of Introduction for Visa Application (LOI)), which may be issued by a local contact in Singapore.

Additional supporting documents may be required on a case-by-case basis.

How to apply for Singapore visit visa

Using a strategic partner or a local contact in Singapore, you may apply for a visa online using the e-Service. You can apply for a visa at the Singapore Overseas Mission that is closest to you or through an authorised visa agent.



Singapore visit visa

A S$30 non-refundable processing fee is payable online using a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card while applying for the visa. Your visa application will be processed within three working days (excluding the day of submission). Some applications may take longer to process, said official website.