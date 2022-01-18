Singer Ali Zafar has important advice for fans in viral picture

Singer Ali Zafar took to the social media application Instagram where he urged people to live their dreams instead of the others.

His social media post sees him performing which seems like a concert.

“Follow YOUR dream, not anyone else’s. Y?” the caption read. “From the time we gain our senses, we’re told and taught to mould ourselves to others’ idea of us.”

He added: “All that’s needed…is to follow what defines who YOU are and put all your energies in becoming the best version of YOU, not anyone else’s.”

The picture got more than 35,000 likes from Instagram users.

Ali Zafar is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with 5.2 million Instagram followers. He shares his pictures and videos with his fans.

The singer has released three albums and has sung soundtracks for many movies.

Apart from singing, he has worked in Pakistani and Bollywood films namely Lahore Se Aagey, Khel Khel Mein, Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Kill Dil.

