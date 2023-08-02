‘Trust issues’ to Times Square: New milestone for Pakistan’s Annural Khalid

Pakistan’s rising singing sensation Annural Khalid is the latest to get a feature at New York Times Square as the EQUAL Pakistan ambassador of Spotify.

With her melodious voice and multiple soulful compositions to her credit, Annural Khalid is the latest, lighting up the Times Square of NYC on the digital billboard of the audio-streaming platform Spotify, as their EQUAL Pakistan ambassador for the month of July.

“Jab koi poochay hamari EQUAL ambassador kon hai, pyaar se @AnnuralKhalid #Kehdena,” announced Spotify on the social platform Instagram, with a click of the milestone feature. “Hey @AnnuralKhalid, #MujhayLeChal Times Square.”

The posts were later shared by the ‘Trust Issues’ singer on her handle.

“I’m so stoked to be Spotify Pakistan’s EQUAL artist for July. Spotify has changed the game for musicians and Spotify EQUAL has to be the coolest initiative in my opinion,” Khalid reacted on the feat.

“Never thought we’d one day have a platform representing solely women in music, especially in Pakistan. It makes you hopeful while being a female musician for the future of music in this region,” she added.

The die-hard fan of Barbadian pop star Rihanna, Khalid says of her music journey that it started at the same time as she learned to speak.

Since her professional debut in 2020, she has released single tracks and also collaborated with fellow singers from the local industry. Some of her notable songs include ‘Kehdena’, ‘Mujhe Leh Chal’, ‘Dil de Bol’, ‘Pretty Lies’ and ‘Sohneya Ve’.

