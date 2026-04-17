Rising music artist D4vd has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl whose body was discovere last year in an impounded vehicle linked to him, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the 21-year-old, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody on April 16 and is currently being held without bail. Officials noted that the case will be presented to prosecutors early next week, when a decision on potential charges is expected.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the matter is under review and will be evaluated by its Major Crimes Division to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed. Authorities have not yet filed formal charges.

The arrest follows months of investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old girl whose body was found on Sept. 8, 2025, inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to Burke. The vehicle had reportedly been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills area for several weeks before officers were alerted to a foul odor and made the discovery.

Law enforcement sources say Burke was detained on a probable cause warrant and has allegedly been uncooperative with investigators. He had previously been identified as a person of interest and was later named in connection with a grand jury probe examining the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

Attorneys representing Burke, including Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, strongly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, the legal team said the evidence would ultimately show that Burke “did not murder” the teenager and “was not the cause of her death,” emphasizing that no indictment or formal complaint has been filed.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed a cause of death or detailed the nature of the evidence linking Burke to the case. Authorities have also not clarified how the victim and the artist may have known each other.