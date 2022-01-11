Singer Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for COVID-19

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 and is currently in ICU, confirmed by a family member.

India’s veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai as stated by a family member of the singer. The 92-year-old artist tested positive for coronavirus, though had mild symptoms.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Rachana Singh, niece of Mangeshkar confirmed the sad news to an Indian publication on Tuesday. Rachana said, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age”.

“We cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best for her and we want to ensure that she gets proper medical care”, she added.

Furthermore, she requested everyone for privacy saying, “Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers”.

“She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” singer Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

“She was brought early on Sunday morning and is suffering from Covid pneumonia and is in ICU”, revealed Dr. Pratit Samdhani, who is heading the team of doctors treating her, to Indian media, “She is responding, but we will have to keep her under observation for around 7-10 days”.

Mangeshkar is one of the first few female singers of the country, lovingly called ‘Nightingale of India’. She started her singing career at the age of 13, which spanned near to seven decades.

