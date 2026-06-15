Singer Oliver Tree dies in tragic helicopter crash during world tour

Singer and songwriter Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the age of 32.

According to local reports, Tree was among six people killed when two helicopters collided in midair on Sunday, June 14. The crash resulted in a massive fire after one of the aircraft reportedly plunged into the parking lot of a car dealership.

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro confirmed that an investigation into the accident is underway. The Civil Police said forensic examinations have been conducted at the scene, while officials work to identify the victims and determine the cause of the collision.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement, adding that experts from Brazil’s Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents are assisting with the inquiry.

Oliver Tree, best known for hit songs such as “Life Goes On” and “Miss You,” was in the middle of an international tour at the time of the crash.

The artist had recently performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue touring across Europe, the United States and Asia in the coming months.

His debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, was released in 2020 and was followed by Cowboy Tears and Alone in a Crowd. His latest studio album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly, was released earlier this year.