Singer Shae Gill sustains injuries during concert in Islamabad

Pakistani rising singer Shae Gill sustained injuries at a concert in Islamabad’s private society.

In a recent Instagram post, the Coke Studio-famed singer posted a story shared by her follower featuring the moment she sustained an injury on her hand due to a flying drone. She captioned her story and said, “Okay now,” and subsequently sought medical treatment for it.

She also mentioned in her story, “I was performing at a private society, Islamabad, and they handed the controller of a drone to an amateur”.

Gila’s singer said after losing control that “super fast” drone flew straight to her and cut her hand “so bad”.

Following the unfortunate incident, Gill received medical treatment, saying, “I’m okay now, though I got my tetanus injection as well”. She also expressed gratitude towards folks for checking up on her.

Earlier, Gill made her debut in 2022 with ‘Pasoori’, which she sang with renowned singer Ali Sethi. The song is listed among the most played songs of the year 2022, gaining more than 200 million plays on Spotify.

Subsequently, she was spotted in her first solo song, and then she collaborated with Abdul Hannan’s ‘Gila’ Album in April.