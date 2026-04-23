Karachi: The car of renowned folk singer Tufail Khan Sanjrani was stolen from the Tariq Road area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, unidentified car lifters took away the vehicle while it was parked in a designated parking area on Tariq Road. The singer has registered a case at Ferozabad police station.

Sanjrani said a valuable camera and other belongings kept in the car were also stolen. He added that he had parked the car around 7pm, but when he returned shortly after, it was missing.

In a video statement, Sanjrani described the incident as distressing and appealed to the Sindh Police and the provincial government to take immediate notice and ensure recovery of the vehicle. He also urged the public to share any information that could help trace the car, saying such incidents not only cause financial loss but also undermine citizens’ sense of security.

Earlier, Inspector General of Sindh Police Javed Alam Odho announced stricter action against motorists driving without number plates, stating that violators will now face criminal cases instead of fines.

He said a citywide crackdown is underway, with offenders being identified through Safe City cameras. The number of CCTV cameras in Karachi has increased from 30,000 to 40,000, he added, urging business owners to install additional cameras to strengthen surveillance.

Odho also noted that e-challan penalties in Sindh have been aligned with those in Punjab, where fines have recently been increased.