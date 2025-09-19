'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba-diving accident at 52

Indian Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who worked across the music industries of the country and sang songs in more than 40 languages, has died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52.

As reported by Indian media, Assam’s highest-paid singer and multi-instrumentalist Zubeen Garg, best known for lending his soulful vocals to movie track , has tragically died during a scuba-diving accident in Singapore, ahead of his scheduled opening performance at the North East India Music Festival on Friday, September 19.

According to the details, he was pulled out of the sea and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the local authorities, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead today afternoon.

Garg’s sudden and untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the Indian music industry and left his fans devastated.

His fellow Assamese singer Papon turned to his Instagram handle with a heartfelt tribute for Garg. “The voice of a generation! Gone too soon,” he wrote. “At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”

Meanwhile, celebrated composer Pritam called his passing the ‘most terrible and saddest news’. “Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family,” he said.