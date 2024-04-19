‘Singham Again’: Deepika Padukone recreates Ajay Devgan’s iconic pose in new poster

Days after mom-to-be Deepika Padukone’s look as a police officer from the sets of Singham Again went viral, director Rohit Shetty unveiled a glimpse of ‘Lady Singham’ revealing the actor in action as the fierce cop.

In the poster, Deepika channels power and intensity, mirroring the iconic Tiger step made famous by Ajay Devgn in Singham (2011).

Expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024, she rocks a neat bun and sunglasses to complete the powerful cop look.

Apart from sharing the picture, Rohit Shetty also penned a heartwarming note for Deepika. He wrote, “MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Fans on the internet rushed to the comments section of the post and expressed excitement. One of the fans wrote, “GOAT performance on the way.” Others said ‘can’t wait’ and dropped red heart emoticons.

Deepika Padukone portrays a new character named Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. The film reunites Ajay Devgn as the iconic Singham alongside a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

This marks a first-time collaboration between Deepika and Ajay Devgn within the Singham franchise.

A few days ago, Deepika’s pictures from the sets of the movie were leaked online. The actor was seen wearing the cop uniform and was seemingly shooting for a scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s character in the upcoming Singham movie was introduced last year along with the first look poster. It came with a warning which read, “most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe.”

Meanwhile, the actor announced her pregnancy in February this year. Deepika and Ranveer took to social media and shared a photo announcing the same.

Singham Again marks the third installment in Rohit Shetty’s copverse, following Singham and Singham Returns (2014).