Singles Inferno Season 5 Cast: Full List of Contestants and Release Schedule

Single’s Inferno has officially returned to Netflix for its highly anticipated fifth season, arriving exactly one year after the dramatic conclusion of Season 4. Since its 2021 premiere, the show has become a global phenomenon. With the Singles Inferno Season 5 cast featuring a mix of beauty queens, elite athletes, and mysterious new faces, excitement is at an all-time high.

Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episode Release Schedule. This season consists of 12 episodes in total. Here is the official 2026 release calendar:

Episodes 1-4: January 20, 2026 (Streaming Now) Episodes 5-7: January 27, 2026 Episodes 8-10: February 3, 2026 Episodes 11-12: February 10, 2026 (Season Finale)

Meet the Singles Inferno Season 5 Cast. The first four episodes have already introduced a group of young, talented individuals. This year’s lineup is heavily dominated by professional models and high-level athletes.

The Women of Season 5: Kim Go-eun: A prominent model and the 2022 Miss Korea runner-up. She has already made headlines due to her striking visuals and cat-like charm. Choi Mina Sue: A standout contestant who won Miss Earth 2022. She is a Communications student at the University of Illinois and previously appeared on the survival show Penthouse. Kim Min-gee: Known as the Goddess of the Track, she is a four-time National Sports Festival winner in track and field. Park Hee-sun: A former cheerleader and passionate dancer known for her high energy and proactive approach to dating. Ham Ye-jin: A freelance news and event announcer who brings a polished and articulate presence to the island. Lee Joo-young: A creative soul and craft designer specialising in resin art and furniture design.

The Men of Season 5: Kim Hyun-soo: A professional athlete and member of the National Soccer Team, bringing a competitive edge to the beach. Song Seung-il: An employee at a fashion marketing firm who is also an expert in Jiu-Jitsu. Lim Su-been: A former baseball player turned model who transitioned careers after a shoulder injury ended his professional sports aspirations. Youn Hyun-jae: A fitness enthusiast and expert in Kendo (the martial art of Japanese fencing). Woo Sung-min: An optical shop owner who took over his family business, looking for a relaxed and genuine connection. Kim Jae-jin: A talented modern dancer and dance teacher known for his sweet but cold duality. Lee Sung-hun: A fluent English speaker currently residing in New York, adding an international flair to the group. Shin Hyeon-woo: The mystery man of the season; he has yet to disclose his occupation, focusing solely on building emotional connections.

What is New in Season 5? Producers have teased that this is the most unpredictable season yet, featuring the largest cast in the show’s history. With new rules added to the Truth Game and a more intense version of Hell Island, the Singles Inferno Season 5 cast will have to be bolder than ever to secure a trip to Paradise.