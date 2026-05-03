Sinner beats Zverev to win Madrid Open

World number one Jannik Sinner dispatched Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Madrid Open for the first time.

The Italian claimed a record fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title and stretched his winning streak to 23 matches with a superb display in the Spanish capital.

Only tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic had managed to win four titles at this level in a row.

Sinner has been in impeccable form and broke world number three Zverev’s first service game before consolidating for a 3-0 lead.

The Italian, who also won the eight prior meetings against Zverev, secured another break and eased into a 5-0 advantage on his serve.

In the sixth game Zverev produced his first hold, but there was nothing the 29-year-old could do about Sinner’s powerful serving.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has ben working on increasing his variety and a drop shot left Zverev scrambling before Sinner clinched the first set with an ace.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury has left Sinner with no realistic rival in the weeks ahead, leading to Roland Garros.

Sinner broke in the third game of the second set to tighten his grip on the title.

Zverev, a two-time Madrid winner who thrives at altitude, showed more fight than in the first stanza but could not stop his opponent.

Sinner hammered down a forehand winner for another break to take a 5-2 lead and serve for the championship.

The Italian sealed his triumph serving to love to wrap up a a sublime fortnight in Madrid where nobody has come close to stopping him.