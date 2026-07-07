Sinner conquers heat, sets up potential Djokovic clash at Wimbledon

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner saw off the challenge of Jan-Lennard Struff and sweltering heat on Tuesday to ease into his third Wimbledon semi-final, where he could face Novak Djokovic.

The world number one was pushed at times by 36-year-old German Struff, but clinched an ultimately comfortable 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 quarter-final victory.

On Friday, Sinner will aim to reach his seventh Grand Slam final and first this year when he takes on either Djokovic or Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He dealt well with 30C heat at the All England Club, after previous struggles in hot conditions, including when he was dumped out of the recent French Open in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo after leading by two sets and 5-1.

“Thanks for reminding me,” the four-time Grand Slam champion joked when asked about the heat.

“We worked a lot, especially after Paris, trying to understand what went wrong there.

“In any case, it was a huge test today, but I felt really comfortable in a physical sense.

“If it happens again, and I hope not, we know we need to change a couple of things again.”

Sinner was beaten by Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals this year, having won their previous five meetings.

They have met three times before at Wimbledon, with Djokovic coming out on top in the 2022 quarter-finals and 2023 semis, before Sinner gained revenge in the last four 12 months ago.

“If it’s Novak, I feel like every match is different. Even when I had this small streak with him, I felt like every match has really its own story,” said Sinner of potentially facing the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“In any case, I’m happy to be back in the semis. I’m happy to fight for every ball, then we see.

“He has won this tournament so many times and he knows exactly how to approach it. I’m looking forward to it.”

If Djokovic loses, Sinner can take heart from winning his last five matches against Auger-Aliassime, dropping only one set in the process.

Struff started strongly, perhaps buoyed by pushing Sinner in a tight defeat on grass at Halle last month, but fell a set down after being broken in the 11th game.

Struff carved out a set-point opportunity in the second set but Sinner held him off as it went to a tie-break.

The top seed quickly moved 5-2 in front in the breaker and clenched his fist in delight when Struff sent a backhand long to give him a two-set lead.

Struff became the oldest first-time men’s Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era by reaching the last eight.

But his resistance was ended as Sinner won the last three games to wrap up the match.