Sinner says returning to Roland Garros 'special feeling' after 2025 final

World number one Jannik Sinner said on Friday that coming back to the home of the French Open was “nice” despite it bringing back memories of the iconic final last year, which he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 24-year-old gave up three championship points in that gut-wrenching loss but returns to Paris 12 months later the overwhelming favourite to complete his career Grand Slam.

Ahead of speaking to reporters at the media day before the tournament proper starts on Sunday, Sinner has had time to practise on Roland Garros’ showpiece court, Philippe Chatrier.

He said stepping back on centre court for a hit was a “special feeling”, adding: “It’s a very special tournament for me, and it has been increasingly better year after year, and last year we were very close (to winning).

“But the feelings and the connection with the crowd was very nice. A lot of kids, which I really like to see. Yeah, it was very nice also, the stairs up, the walk-on. And of course I still have some, I think back what happened, but still very positive feelings.”

With Alcaraz out of action due to injury and Sinner being on a 29-match win streak, it would seem there is little to stand in the Italian’s way to a first Roland Garros title — and fifth major victory overall.

Sinner has been unbeatable so far this clay-court swing and by wrapping up Masters titles on the surface in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, became just the second player after Novak Djokovic to win all nine 1000-level titles.

“It has been a very long but very positive period. You know, I’m lucky to be in this position,” he said.

“I think it’s always better to be in a position where you win and you start to feel tired than you feel very good but you lose a couple of rounds.”

However, Sinner is aware that his unprecedented period of dominance has put a target on his back coming into Roland Garros.

“Everyone is trying, you know, to beat (me), but that’s also the most normal thing,” he said.

“You need to be ready. Best-of-five (set) matches, they are a bit different. It gives you a little bit more time to understand how to beat a player, and even if you have a wrong start, then potentially you can find a way in.

“I’m very sure I have very, very tough matches in front of me. I try to focus on myself.”

The top seed begins his bid to complete a career Grand Slam against French wildcard Clement Tabur.