Sinner wins Wimbledon, Crowned by Princess Catherine

Jannik Sinner with the Wimbledon trophy after he successfully defended his men’s singles title against Alexander Zverev in a stunning final that had both players at the edge of their limits. Crowned by Princess Catherine. The world number one was pushed to a deciding set by Zverev in the searing 29C (84F) heat of a rare London heatwave on Centre Court after the second seed had powered through the opener in a brutal 70 minutes.

After being down for much of the match, Sinner battled back to level with a tie-break win before ultimately taking the title after two hours and 57 minutes with a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Princess Catherine, the royal and the match was one of her highest profile appearances at the sport’s most prestigious tournament where she serves as patron of the All England Club, did her bit to cool the temperature on court by using a hand fan.

The Princess, who attended the final with her husband Prince William and children Prince George, aged 12, and his 11-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, had spent most of the matches in the Royal Box in an olive-green dress, though was not able to shield herself from the heat of the sun on the court.

The winner and runner up were presented with their trophies by Catherine, and in her remarks about the former Italian’s win she commented: “Fantastic tournament, really inspiring for the children to see the tennis at that level.” Sinner also made an effort to speak to her children and when the Prince, asked “Can you still play tennis, George?”, the latter said: “Yes, very much so”. “There have been a couple of very, very warm days-and no rain for the first time, which is amazing,” he stated to the crowd in an upbeat on-court speech after lifting his fifth Grand Slam title to go with two French Open wins and an Australian Open and.

“The level has been so high for the whole two weeks and I have been able to be the best here.

“Playing in front of very, very special people throughout the whole couple of weeks has been amazing. This is truly the most special tournament we have throughout the year.” He now adds 3.6 million to his bank account after being presented with one of the game’s most prized trophies for the second year in succession.

Meanwhile, runner up Zverev joked with his opponent in front of the audience, and said: “Jannik, I want you to know that I don’t like you anymore,” before admitting his genuine admiration. “You have once again shown why you are the best in the world.”