‘Sinners’ director rules out sequel to hit vampire thriller

The director of ‘Sinners,’ starring Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, has revealed that he was not considering a sequel to the hit film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, filmmaker Ryan Coogler ruled out making a sequel to the vampire thriller despite his previous work on franchises such as ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Creed.’

Both franchises starred Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, who is also the lead of the vampire thriller.

However, Ryan Coogler seemed to have dismissed the reports, saying that he wanted to ‘get away from that.’

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that. I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique,” he said.

According to Coogler, he wanted to make a film that would complete the narrative, without the need for a sequel.

Read more: Will ‘Sinners’ sink its teeth into a sequel?

“I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetisers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing,” he said.

Reflecting on his time working on ‘Sinners,’ the filmmaker said that the vampire thriller was aligned with his favourite types of movies.

“This film is very much me. I love anything supernatural. I’m in. I like stories about communities, about neighbourhoods, about archetypes. And I love period anything. So, when you layer those things together, that does it for me,” Ryan Coogler said.

It is worth noting here that Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan plays a double role in ‘Sinners.’