Sir Syed Express narrowly escapes cracker attack

SUKKUR: Sir Syed Express escaped a major tragedy as the railway track was blown up in a bomb blast Kot Lalu on early Wednesday morning.

According to the Pakistan Railways SP, some unidentified men tried to target Sir Syed Express with a cracker attack in Sukkur, but luckily, the train safely passed and escaped the tragedy.

He further said that the blast was carried out with a time control device in which one kg explosives was used.

At least two and a half feet railway track was blown up in the blast. The rail traffic on the down Railway Track was suspended after the blast. Railway officials and a heavy contingent of police along with bomb disposal squad (BDS) experts reached the spot after the explosion.

Further investigation was underway.

The rescue teams of the PR have also reached the spot to repair the damaged track, while scheduled trains have been stopped at various stations.