Siraj demands CEC Sultan Raja’s resignation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Akram Raja after his ‘failure’ to conduct free and fair General Elections, in 2024

In a statement issued here, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has failed to conduct free and fair elections.

“The government formed with fake mandate after the rigging in elections,” Sirajul Haq. He said that all institutions have to obey the constitution to bring stability to the country.

The JI chief said that the people of Pakistan have given their decision on February 8, asserting that the same must be accepted.

Sirajul Haq said that even those, who were declared ‘so-called’ winners, know that they did not win on February 8. The JI chief demanded the formation of a judicial commission to audit the recently concluded general elections should be conducted.

Earlier on February 20, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the ‘immediate resignation’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for ‘failing’ to hold general elections 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Incumbent CEC [Sikandar Sultan Raja] has now become a controversial personality as he failed to stop rigging in elections; PTI demands CEC Raja to resign immediately,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told journalists after meeting party’s founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

He said that all the inquiries into election discrepancies should be impartial and without any interference. “We want the election results to be by the mandate of the public,” Gohar added.