web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Fans react after India drops Muhammad Siraj for Harshit Rana

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Indian cricket team’s selection for the 2025 Champions Trophy has raised eyebrows after star fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was dropped for newcomer Harshit Rana.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and sympathy for Siraj.

The controversy began when Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury. Instead of opting for the star fast bowler, the selection committee chose Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the recent series against England.

Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage, questioning the decision to overlook Siraj, who has an impressive ODI record with 71 wickets in 44 matches.

In a major setback for India, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

India will begin their Champions Trophy journey on February 20, facing Bangladesh in their Group A opener.

India’s 15-member squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.