Fans react after India drops Muhammad Siraj for Harshit Rana

The Indian cricket team’s selection for the 2025 Champions Trophy has raised eyebrows after star fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was dropped for newcomer Harshit Rana.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and sympathy for Siraj.

The controversy began when Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury. Instead of opting for the star fast bowler, the selection committee chose Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the recent series against England.

Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage, questioning the decision to overlook Siraj, who has an impressive ODI record with 71 wickets in 44 matches.

Everyone knows Gambhir loves Harshit Rana and he is a good talent but dropping Siraj from ODIs because of his test performance is next level dishonesty from coach to play his favourites. https://t.co/HZ3JrYy0U6 — ▲ (@CaughtAtGully) February 11, 2025

They did dirty with siraj. He was the best bowler in ODIs for the last 2 years but captain causally said he isn’t effective with old ball and thrown him in non travelling reserves. Bas ab ghar se match dekhega.. https://t.co/CT7AzeXd7w — Deepak 😎 (@DE_WA05) February 11, 2025

After seeing Harshit Rana get selected ahead of him, Mohammed Siraj be like : pic.twitter.com/883vg1YoLg — Megha Arora (@SassyyQueenn) February 12, 2025

DSP Mohammad Siraj is a good bowler and is always ready to take wickets but politics is happening with him Siraj is a much more dangerous bowler than Harshit Rana but still he was not selected for the #ChampionsTrophy#Siraj pic.twitter.com/bupZrn8Wg0 — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu04197245) February 11, 2025

In a major setback for India, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

India will begin their Champions Trophy journey on February 20, facing Bangladesh in their Group A opener.

India’s 15-member squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj