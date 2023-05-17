Sirajul Haq announces protest outside United Nations office

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday announced to stage a protest in front of the United Nations (UN) office against India’s nefarious designs of holding G20 conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the JI chief said that his party would stake a ‘peaceful protest’ outside the UN office in Islamabad on May 22, adding that holding of G20 conference in Srinagar was a ‘violation of international laws’.

Sirajul Haq said that the India’s planned to hold an international meeting in a disputed area was ‘failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy’. “Our political rulers failed to effectively highlight Indian stubbornness and lobbying against the moot,” he added.

He also lambasted the Indian authorities for violating the UN Security Council’s resolution, saying that the occupied Kashmir has turned into a prison. “The Indian authorities were conducting genocide of Kashmiris,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that India is set to host a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A day earlier, the federal government announced a three-day protest campaign from May 21 against India’s reprehensible and nefarious designs of holding G20 conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan was committed to apprise the international community about India’s reprehensible and nefarious designs of holding G20 conference in IIOJK.

Read More: Pakistan rejects Indian govt plans to hold G20 summit in IIOJK

He further said the Pakistani leadership would put a strapping response and narrative before the international community regarding conducting G20 conference by India.

Kaira said that Pakistan had always raised the voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people by supporting them politically, morally and diplomatically to their indigenous movement and also highlighted the Indian tyranny and atrocities at all available forums.