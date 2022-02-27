JI’s Siraj to meet Chaudhry brothers tomorrow

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq will meet Chaudhry brothers tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday quoting sources.

The JUI-F chief will visit the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and hold a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, they say.

Sirajul Haq will also inquire about the health of PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Matters related to the overall political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting, sources told ARY News.

Recently, former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari visited Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) headquarters in Lahore and held consultations over the opposition’s no-trust move against the government.

JI Chief Sirajul Haq received Asif Zardari at Mansoora, at the party’s headquarters in Lahore.

ASIF ALI ZARDARI VISITS MANSOORA, CONSULTS JI CHIEF SIRAJ ON NO-TRUST MOVE

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other party leaders were also accompanied with Zardari. Liaquat Baloch and other JI leaders also attended Sirajul Haq’s meeting with the PPP delegation.

The two sides are expected to discuss the opposition’s no-trust move against the government, People’s Party’s long march and the current political situation.

The opposition parties earlier decided to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the member parties in the ruling coalition.

