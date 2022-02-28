Sirajul Haq, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain discuss political situation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq along with a delegation met Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sirajul Haq held a meeting with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore today. The JI Ameer was welcomed by PML-Q leaders MNA Salik Hussain and Shafey Hussain upon their arrival.

He inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. During the meeting, the political leaders exchanged views on the current political situation, inflation and matters of mutual interests.

They also expressed concerns over the prevailing situation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The PML-Q chief said that politicians must take care of the poor people. He criticised that inflation is out of control and the patience of the nations should not be tested anymore. He advised political parties to formulate a comprehensive plan to curb inflation.

Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) launched a political program of holding 101 sit-ins to awake the nationals over the important issues. He added that the federal and provincial governments were holding protest rallies against each other for the first time in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition leaders including Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had held meetings with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, an ally party of the PTI government in the Centre and Punjab, to seek his support for the no-trust move.

