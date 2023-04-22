Sirajul Haq urges PM Shehbaz to ‘end political impasse’

ISLAMABAD: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to take the country of the ‘quagmire and end political impasse’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz held a telephonic conversation with JI chief and felicitated the latter on Eidul Fitr.

In response, Sirajul Haq expressed his gratitude to the premier. Both leaders had also underscored the country’s political situation.

PM Shehbaz said he has been consulting with the allied parties to end the political crisis in the country and called a meeting on April 26.

Meanwhile, the JI chief said told Shehbaz Sharif that it was his responsibility as the premier to take the country out of the quagmire.

Earlier, A day earlier, JI chief Sirajul Haq held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in Lahore with an agenda to bring the government and opposition closer and end the ongoing political crisis.

Sirajul Haq along with a three-member delegation held separate meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan and urged both parties to sit on the negotiation table.

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) constituted a three-member committee to hold a dialogue “on the ongoing political crisis in the country,”.

The three-member committee includes Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhary and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.

