Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack in Balochistan’s Zhob

ZHOB: At least six people were injured on Friday when a suspected suicide bomber attacked Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq’s convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob, ARY News reported quoting police.

JI chief remained unhurt in the attack, said police.

In a tweet, the party said that Sirajul Haq was safe and that the attacker had been killed. “Sirajul Haq was present in the area to address a gathering,” the party said.

امیر جماعت اسلامی سراج الحق کے قافلے پر ژوب بلوچستان میں خود کش حملہ، حملہ آور مارا گیا۔

Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said a few vehicles had also been damaged in the attack.

He said that the party chief had reached Quetta earlier today to address a rally in Zhob, adding that a large number of people had gathered to welcome Haq as he entered Zhob.

“The suicide attacker was also part of the crowd,’ he added.

Upon getting information, a contingent of security forces also reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Moreover, Police have launched an investigation into the incident.