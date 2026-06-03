Sister-in-Law Secrets? Gigi Teased Over Dua’s Bridal Buzz

The Hadid-Lipa universe is in full detective mode. After Dua Lipa was spotted leaving a Chanel fitting in Paris on January 25, 2026, wedding bells started ringing across social media — and fans immediately turned to Gigi Hadid for answers, playfully begging the supermodel to confirm if her “twinny fairy princess” is walking down the aisle.

The Chanel Sighting That Set Off Alarm Bells

Dua, 30, was photographed on what looked like a casual errands run in Paris.

But fan-shot video caught her exiting Chanel, and speculation exploded that it was a bridal appointment with fiancé Callum Turner. The Levitating singer has been engaged to the Fantastic Beasts actor since late 2025, and the timing lined up too perfectly for fans.

“They’re dodging paparazzi but not Chanel? That’s a wedding dress fitting,” one X user posted.

Others pushed back, noting Dua regularly collaborates with luxury houses for Paris Fashion Week, red carpets, and editorials — all of which were happening that same week.

Fueling the fire: Dua and Turner were also seen sharing coffee outside a Paris café that day. Italian outlets had already claimed the couple toured Villa Igiea, a luxury Palermo hotel, in summer 2025. Dua later posted “Palermo in my heart” after the trip, and reports linked her to famed Italian wedding planner Alessandra Grillo. Still, no official confirmation exists.

Why Fans Are Tagging Gigi

This isn’t just stan curiosity — it’s family business. Dua has been dating Gigi’s brother Anwar Hadid since 2019 and proudly calls herself an “auntie” to Gigi’s daughter Khai.

The Hadids adore her: Gigi dubbed Dua a “Supernova” on her 26th birthday, Bella calls her “twinny fairy princess,” and dad Mohamed Hadid praised her as “the love of my son Anwar”.

So when wedding rumors hit, fans swarmed Gigi’s comments: “Gigi we KNOW you know — drop the wedding date!” and “If Dua marries Callum you’re basically sisters-in-law. Don’t leave us hanging.” The teasing spiked after Dua wrapped her Radical Optimism world tour on December 5, 2025, and told fans 2026 would be a “significant year”.

Gigi’s Own ‘I Do’ Rumors

Ironically, Gigi’s getting similar treatment. She went Instagram-official with Bradley Cooper on May 3, 2025, posting a kiss photo from her 30th birthday amid engagement speculation.

Fans replied: “I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married”. The two have been linked since October 2023 and have reportedly introduced their daughters, Khai and Lea De Seine.

The Reality Check

No confirmation: Dua and Turner haven’t announced plans. Pulse notes there’s “no official standing” to the Palermo wedding buzz yet.

Fashion vs. Fiancé: Dua opened and closed Versace SS22 with Gigi. A Chanel visit could easily be work, not vows.

Family ties: From “auntie” shoutouts to Versace runways, Gigi and Dua’s bond is tight — which is exactly why fans think Gigi’s holding the secrets.

For now, Gigi’s staying mum and Dua’s team is silent. But with a Hadid in the inner circle, fans aren’t giving up. As one commenter put it: “If Dua Lipa gets married in Sicily and Gigi’s her maid of honor, the internet will implode.”

Until then, the group chat remains: Spill the tea, Gigi.