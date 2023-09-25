Sisters Laiba & Emaan Khan’s picture steals the show

Celebrity sisters Laiba and Emaan Khan stole the show with their latest monochromatic portraits going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday evening, actor Laiba Khan posted a black and white photo, with her younger sister, Emaan, probably from a recent shoot.

She wrote the lyrics of the song ‘Cheques’ by Indian-Canadian singer Shubh from his album ‘Still Rollin’ in the caption of the solo picture.

Earlier this week, Emaan also shared a similar portrait of herself and her sister on the feed, with the caption, “Hello @laibaakhanofficial.”

Thousands of their fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and compliments for the celebrity siblings in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that the Khan sisters are quite active across their social media handles and boast a huge fanbase.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

On the other hand, her younger sister Emaan received praise for her back-to-back stellar performances in hit dramas like ‘Kuch Ankahi’, ‘Pinjra’, ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Damsa’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

