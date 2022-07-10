Situation could be like Sri Lanka if by-polls are rigged: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Multan: PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that things circumstances could be similar to Sri Lanka if the by-polls are not fair, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives after offering prayer, the former foreign minister said that the by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies should be fair otherwise the situation could be similar to Sri Lanka.

The PTI leader said that inflation rates have skyrocketed since the new government took charge. Fuel, oil, ghee and other essential item prices have been hiked, he added.

The Returning Officer acted upon Zain Qureshi’s complaint about PML-N’s government officials campaigning in the constituency (PP-217 Multan).

The PTI leader condemned actions and attacks against journalists such as Imran Riaz Khan, Arshad Sharif and Sami Ibrahim.

The by-polls on 20 PA seats including PP-217 Multan would be held on July 17. SMQ had lost to an independent candidate Muhammad Salman in the general polls of 2018.

However, Shah Mehmood’s son Zain Qureshi would contest the election on PP-217 Multan.

The results of the by-polls in the 20 PA seats would be decisive for the Chief Minister election on July 22, 2022. The Supreme Court had ordered the recount of the CM election in the Punjab Assembly on July 12.

