29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Situation in Gilgit-Baltistan normal, asserts information minister

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that the Gilgit-Baltistan home department had released a statement clarifying that the situation in the region was “completely peaceful”, ARY News reported.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Solangi said that all roads, trade centres, business activities and educational institutions in GB are open as usual.

He said that the services of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces had been requisitioned “only to maintain law and order” on the eve of the chehlum.

Special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per past practice, he added.

The minister said that the GB home department had also stated that Section 144 had been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect lives and property of the people and avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, it emerged that the administration in the area has suspended 4G broadband services, while the 2G services will continue.

According to sources, Internet services in the region, have been suspended for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the provincial administration and orders of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A list of the names of the people, has been prepared, who have been involved in spreading hate and lawlessness, sources said.

An administration action will be taken, and unscrupulous elements will be arrested over spreading hatred, sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.