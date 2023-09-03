Situation in Gilgit-Baltistan normal, asserts information minister

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that the Gilgit-Baltistan home department had released a statement clarifying that the situation in the region was “completely peaceful”, ARY News reported.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Solangi said that all roads, trade centres, business activities and educational institutions in GB are open as usual.

He said that the services of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces had been requisitioned “only to maintain law and order” on the eve of the chehlum.

Special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per past practice, he added.

Amidst misleading social media narratives and fake news, let’s set the record straight.

Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing peace and stability. Schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, displaying a sense of normalcy. Peaceful protests do occur at times in reaction to some… — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) September 3, 2023

The minister said that the GB home department had also stated that Section 144 had been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect lives and property of the people and avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, it emerged that the administration in the area has suspended 4G broadband services, while the 2G services will continue.

According to sources, Internet services in the region, have been suspended for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the provincial administration and orders of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A list of the names of the people, has been prepared, who have been involved in spreading hate and lawlessness, sources said.

An administration action will be taken, and unscrupulous elements will be arrested over spreading hatred, sources added.