Six barbers killed in North Waziristan: police

MIR ALI: At least six barbers were killed by unidentified armed men in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the victims were running barber shops in the local bazaar, adding that they were abducted a day earlier and their bodies had been recovered on Tuesday from a nearby area.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident and started search for the arrest of culprits.

The latest incident from North Waziristan came after five labourers had been killed and a watchman was injured by unidentified gunmen while they were sleeping in Wana.

According to the locals of the area, the victims were constructing a police station. At night when they were asleep in their tent, unidentified gunmen shot them dead and fled.

Among the dead, three labourers belonged to the Burki tribe of Shikai and two to the Wazir tribe of Suparkai. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. On the other hand, South Waziristan Police Department is investigating the killings.