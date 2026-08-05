Six cars collide at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal; video surfaces

KARACHI: As many as six vehicles collided with each other on Shahrah-e-Faisal on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cars hit each other near Ferozabad Cut on the main artery of the city.

The vehicles collided with each other owing to high speed. As the leading car applied brakes, all the vehicles behind it collided one by one

Owing to the incident, hundreds of thousands of rupees in damage was incurred by the owners, as all vehicles were damaged substantially.

The accident also caused a huge traffic jam on Shahrah-e-Faisal during rush hour, creating trouble for commuters.

Traffic police intervened to move the damaged vehicles to the side and clear the traffic, restoring traffic flow at peak hours.

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Two cars were bearing government number plates, while four others were private.

No one was injured in the accident.