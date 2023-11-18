29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Six dacoits killed during robbery in Lahore

Babar Malik
By Babar Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Malik
Babar Malik

LAHORE: Six dacoits were shot dead in an alleged encounter with the police in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the six men broke into the house of a doctor in Iqbal Town’s College Block on Saturday.

The residents of the house informed the police through an emergency call on 15.

On seeing the police’s quick response, the dacoits panicked and opened fire on the police party. In the intense ensuing battle, six dacoits were killed.

On November 11, robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of Karachi.

According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.