web analytics
13.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 28, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Six dead as car crashes into sugarcane tractor trolley amid fog

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

TANDLIANWALA: In an unfortunate incident at least six persons died and three were injured in a traffic accident amid fog in Tandlianwala town of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a devastating car accident claimed the lives of six members of the same family, including women and children, due to dense fog.

The accident took place in a suburban area when the car collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley due to dense fog.

The deceased included children with an age ranging between 3 to 6 years. Three other family members were injured in the accident.

The police said that the family belongs to Lahore and was travelling to Tandlianwala after exiting the motorway.

The police have confiscated the tractor trolley but its driver managed to flee. The authorities are investigating the incident, and a case has been registered against the fleeing driver.

Read More: Dense fog shuts motorways in Punjab

Meanwhile, Motorway police shut different sections of M-2, M-3 and M-4 for all kind of traffic due to due to dense fog which engulfed the area on wee hours of Tuesday.

As per details, M-2 is closed from Thokar Niaz Beg to Kala Shah Kaku Interchange due to heavy fog. The motorway is also closed for all kind of traffic from Kot Momin to Lillah Interchange due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

M2 remains shut from Thokar Niaz Beg to Babu Sabu due to foggy conditions.

Furthermore, Motorway M3 is closed from Samundri to Darkhana due to poor visibility caused by fog, while Pindi Bhattian to Multan section is also shut due to dense fog.

Motorway police said that they decided to close Motorway keeping in view of people safety and security.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.