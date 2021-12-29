Six die, 348 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 28,918.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 348 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

Statistics 29 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,739

Positive Cases: 348

Positivity %: 0.87%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 648 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 29, 2021

A total of 39,739 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 348 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.87 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 0.69%.

At present, 648 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

On Tuesday, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus reached 75, confirmed the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the NIH data, Karachi has reported 33 omicron cases, 17 cases were reported in Islamabad, 13 in Lahore and 12 cases of Omicron were detected in people coming from abroad.

The NIH said that authorities are conducting contact tracing to prevent the further spread of omicron variant in the country.

