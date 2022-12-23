Six die as wedding bus overturns in flood water in Larkana

LARKANA: A passenger bus taking people to a wedding ceremony overturned due to flood water in Larkana, resulting in the death of six persons including the bride’s mother, ARY News reported.

The incident took place when the bus fell into the flood water due to an embankment, the bus overturned and several revellers were trapped under the bus.

Even after several hours of the accident, relief operations could not be completed and were stopped due to low visibility after sunset.

According to sources, the local people ordered heavy machinery at their own expense to start the relief operations.

The diesel provided by the district administration for the machine also fell short which later the locals bought themselves to continue the rescue operation.

