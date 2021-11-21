Six die of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Punjab: health secretary

LAHORE: Dengue hemorrhagic fever claimed six lives in Punjab in last 24 hours, top health official of the province said in a statement on Sunday.

“Five patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever died in Lahore and one in Shekhupura,” Secretary Health Imran Sikandar said.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever has claimed 118 lives in Punjab in current season, secretary health said.

“In last 24 hours 279 cases of mosquito-borne fever reported in Punjab with 217 dengue cases in Lahore”, health secretary said.

“Total number of dengue fever cases in Punjab this year has reached to 23,576,” he said.

Presently 1,378 patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been admitted at government hospitals of Punjab, according to the health secretary.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

