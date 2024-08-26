Six illegal hydrants seized in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a major operation against electricity theft in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The joint action targeted six illegal hydrants in the Jahangirabad, Jalalabad, and Murid Goth areas of Nazimabad.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, the illegal hydrants were found stealing electricity through underground 95 mm cables.

During the raids, approximately 450 kilograms of these cables were removed. The operations were part of an ongoing effort to combat electricity theft and crack down on defaulters.

“This theft resulted in a loss of more than Rs 60 million for K-Electric,” spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson revealed that the illegal hydrants, along with the water mafia, were involved in large-scale electricity theft, having stolen over 500,000 units of electricity in the last six months.