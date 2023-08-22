29.9 C
Six Indian smugglers arrested inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Rangers have apprehended six Indian nationals trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into country’s territory, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian citizens were caught from Pakistan’s side of the border. They were detained from July 29 to August 3.
Four of these smugglers, namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga belong to Ferozpur, Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh belong to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belongs to Ludhiana.

The statement added that the possible nexus of Indian border security forces with smugglers could not be ruled out. The six suspects would be tried under Pakistani laws for their alleged anti-state activities.

The ISPR was of the view that the unhindered movement of Indian smugglers across the BSF-guarded border was “surprising”.

The ISPR said that these Indian smugglers will be dealt as per law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities.

It said that the security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory.

