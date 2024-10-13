Six injured after religious parties clash in Karachi

KARACHI: Two religious parties clashed in Awami Colony area of Korangi, resulting in aerial firing and a violent riot, which left six people injured, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to local sources, tensions escalated between two religious parties, leading to chaos in the area.

A heavy contingent of police quickly arrived at the scene to control the situation.

Authorities confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control, with law enforcement personnel deployed throughout the area to prevent further incidents.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the clash, while efforts are being made to maintain peace in the locality.

It is worth mentioning here that the Karachi administration has imposed section 144 of criminal procedure across the city for four days.

Commissioner Karachi imposed Section 144 on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon citing potential threats to peace.

A notification has also been issued, reading that the ban is imposed on gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings. To maintain law and order and ensure public safety, The ban will be in effect from October 13 to October 17.

It may be noted here that in his letter, the IGP Sindh requested imposition of Section 144 citing potential threats to peace.